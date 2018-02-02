Avalanche foil Oilers' comeback on J.T. Compher's OT winner

A late comeback bid didn't deflate the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

J.T Compher scored 2:28 into overtime as the Colorado Avalanche snapped a three-game losing skid with a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers, who had tied the game with just 27 seconds left in the third to send it to extra time.

Colorado edges Edmonton 4-3 in overtime, snaps 3-game losing skid. 0:23

"I thought we played well most of the game, only to unfortunately lose the lead late in the third," said Compher, who scored his 10th of the season. "I thought we played well enough to finish it off, and for us to get that extra point in overtime at the end is huge for us with the playoff race we are in.

"A huge part of our team is character. You are going to let in goals late like that every now and then, but for us to bounce back and get the two points was huge going forward."

Nikita Zadorov, Blake Comeau and Samuel Girard also scored for the Avalanche (28-18-4), who had a 10-game winning streak before going on their recent skid.

"It is nice to get a win after losing three in a row," Zadorov said. "We have gotten three of the four points on this road trip so far, so it has been a good trip for us."

Connor McDavid had a pair of goals and Drake Caggiula also responded for the Oilers (22-24-4), who have lost two of their last three.

Connor McDavid follows up his own rebound to beat Avalanche goalie Jonathan Bernier by batting the puck out of the air, during the second period. (Codie McLachlan/Canadian Press )

"Both teams really needed that extra point," said Oilers forward Milan Lucic. "For most of that overtime we had possession we just weren't able to get the shot off to get the goal. They were able to get the bounce and get the point. It's a big one to give up and a big point for them with both teams being where they are in the standings."

There was no scoring and few good chances in the first period, with Colorado getting 10 shots on Oilers backup goalie Al Montoya and Edmonton putting eight shots on Avs goalie Jonathan Bernier.

Colorado broke the deadlock three minutes into the second period when Zadorov picked off a poor Edmonton clearing attempt and proceeded to beat Montoya up high for his fourth goal of the season.

The Avalanche went up 2-0 five minutes later on a power-play blast by Girard, his first goal in 36 games with Colorado since coming over in a trade with Nashville earlier this season.

McDavid knocked in his own rebound out of the air and into the net for his 16th of the season just over a minute later.

It just gets better every time you watch it.

Caggiula pushed a puck across the goal line while Bernier attempted to smother it with his glove with less than a minute to go in the second period. However, a review nullified the goal.

Shortly afterwards, the Avs got a short-handed goal on a backhand shot by Comeau.

Edmonton pulled back within one seven minutes into the third as Caggiula tipped a shot out of midair for his seventh.

The Oilers tied the game with just 27 seconds remaining and the goalie pulled as McDavid rifled a puck in after it caromed off the boards.

Captain Clutch sends the game to OT.

The Avalanche return to action on Saturday when they are in Winnipeg to play the Jets. The Oilers are off until Monday, when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning.