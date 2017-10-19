Mark Letestu scored on a power play with 15.8 seconds left in overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.

Letestu beat Anton Forsberg on the short side with a one-time shot from the left circle after taking a pass from Oscar Klefbom. Edmonton's 4-on-3 advantage was set up after Patrick Kane was called for hooking at 3:45.

Edmonton's Cam Talbot made 30 straight saves after giving up a fluke goal to Kane on Chicago's first shot.

The Oilers snapped a four-game losing streak.

Anton Forsberg, Chicago's backup, stopped 40 shots in his second start this season, but the Blackhawks lost their second straight and third in four games. No. 1 goalie Corey Crawford got the night off following a 5-2 loss at St. Louis on Wednesday night.

Edmonton's Patrick Maroon scored late in the first period.

Edmonton's Connor McDavid had two assists, including setting up Maroon with sensational spinning move and pinpoint backhand pass. McDavid has five assists in his last four games, but last season's MVP and leading scorer, doesn't have a goal since netting all three in Edmonton's season-opening 3-0 victory over Calgary.