Mark Letestu scored on a power play with 15.8 seconds left in overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.
Letestu beat Anton Forsberg on the short side with a one-time shot from the left circle after taking a pass from Oscar Klefbom. Edmonton's 4-on-3 advantage was set up after Patrick Kane was called for hooking at 3:45.
Edmonton's Cam Talbot made 30 straight saves after giving up a fluke goal to Kane on Chicago's first shot.
- Hip Check: McDavid protects the puck for incredible assist
- Hip Check: Thursday was an NHL rookie scoring frenzy
The Oilers snapped a four-game losing streak.
Anton Forsberg, Chicago's backup, stopped 40 shots in his second start this season, but the Blackhawks lost their second straight and third in four games. No. 1 goalie Corey Crawford got the night off following a 5-2 loss at St. Louis on Wednesday night.
Edmonton's Patrick Maroon scored late in the first period.
Edmonton's Connor McDavid had two assists, including setting up Maroon with sensational spinning move and pinpoint backhand pass. McDavid has five assists in his last four games, but last season's MVP and leading scorer, doesn't have a goal since netting all three in Edmonton's season-opening 3-0 victory over Calgary.
You thought he was good going forward... #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/vOuAkFhS1D—
@EdmontonOilers
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.