Cam Talbot made 38 saves, Connor McDavid scored his 20th goal and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday night for their third straight win.
Matt Benning and Milan Lucic also scored for Edmonton in the opener of its season-high six-game road trip. McDavid, who leads the NHL in points, fired into an empty net with 27 seconds left.
The captain! The dagger! #EDMvsCHI
@EdmontonOilers
Talbot, the NHL's busiest goalie in games and minutes played, lost a shutout bid when Richard Panik scored his 15th goal with 4:47 left. Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews earned his 600th NHL point with a nice pass on the play.
