Oilers send Brandon Davidson to Islanders for 3rd-round pick

Oilers send Brandon Davidson to Islanders for 3rd-round pick

The Edmonton Oilers have shipped out defenceman Brandon Davidson to the New York Islanders for a 2019 third-round pick, the team announced Saturday.

26-year-old defenceman has 5 points in 36 games this season

The Canadian Press ·
Edmonton Oilers defenceman Brandon Davidson has been dealt to the New York Islanders. (Codie McLachlan / Getty Images)
The Edmonton Oilers traded defenceman Brandon Davidson to the New York Islanders for a 2019 third-round draft pick Saturday.

Davidson, 26, of Taber, Alta., has three goals and two assists 36 games with Edmonton and the Montreal Canadiens this season.

Davidson, a 2010 sixth-round draft pick by Edmonton, was waived by Montreal in December before being claimed by the Oilers.

The six-foot-two, 217-pound Davidson has appeared in 137 career regular-season NHL games, registering eight goals and 12 assists with 59 penalty minutes. He has also played in three playoff games.

