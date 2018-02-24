Oilers send Brandon Davidson to Islanders for 3rd-round pick

The Edmonton Oilers traded defenceman Brandon Davidson to the New York Islanders for a 2019 third-round draft pick Saturday.

TRADE 🔄 The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Oilers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Oilers</a> have acquired a 2019 third-round <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLDraft?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLDraft</a> pick from the <a href="https://twitter.com/NYIslanders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NYIslanders</a> in exchange for defenceman Brandon Davidson. <a href="https://t.co/JvPQ95jVj4">pic.twitter.com/JvPQ95jVj4</a> —@EdmontonOilers

Davidson, 26, of Taber, Alta., has three goals and two assists 36 games with Edmonton and the Montreal Canadiens this season.

Davidson, a 2010 sixth-round draft pick by Edmonton, was waived by Montreal in December before being claimed by the Oilers.

The six-foot-two, 217-pound Davidson has appeared in 137 career regular-season NHL games, registering eight goals and 12 assists with 59 penalty minutes. He has also played in three playoff games.