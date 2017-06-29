The Edmonton Oilers have placed forward Benoit Pouliot on unconditional waivers with the purposes of buying out his contract.
Pouliot had two years left at a salary cap hit of $4 million US. Buying out the 30-year-old from Alfred, Ont., would save Edmonton $2.67 million against the cap the next two years.
Pouliot, 30, had 84 points in 184 games in three seasons with Edmonton, his sixth NHL team.
It's the latest move by the Oilers to clear cap space with big-money deals for MVP Connor McDavid and forward Leon Draisaitl coming. Draisaitl's new contract starts next year and McDavid's — which could come in at around $100 million — would begin in 2018-19.
Edmonton already traded winger Jordan Eberle and his $6 million salary to the New York Islanders for the younger, cheaper Ryan Strome.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.