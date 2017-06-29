The Edmonton Oilers have placed forward Benoit Pouliot on unconditional waivers with the purposes of buying out his contract.

Pouliot had two years left at a salary cap hit of $4 million US. Buying out the 30-year-old from Alfred, Ont., would save Edmonton $2.67 million against the cap the next two years.

Pouliot, 30, had 84 points in 184 games in three seasons with Edmonton, his sixth NHL team.

It's the latest move by the Oilers to clear cap space with big-money deals for MVP Connor McDavid and forward Leon Draisaitl coming. Draisaitl's new contract starts next year and McDavid's — which could come in at around $100 million — would begin in 2018-19.

Edmonton already traded winger Jordan Eberle and his $6 million salary to the New York Islanders for the younger, cheaper Ryan Strome.