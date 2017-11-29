Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored 4:20 into overtime as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Tuesday for their second win in a row.
Zack Kassian and Matt Benning also scored for the Oilers (10-13-2), who have only won two games in a row on one other occasion all season.
Christian Fischer and Oliver Ekman-Larsson responded for the Coyotes (6-17-4), who have lost three of their last four games.
Fischer showed a great second effort to lift his own rebound over outstretched Oilers goalie Cam Talbot during a scramble in front to give Arizona an early lead. It was the 17th time in 25 games this season that Edmonton has trailed 1-0.
'Twas a breakaway beauty! #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/sut4Nu8n4J—
@EdmontonOilers
Kassian finally converted on one of many breakaways this season, beating Coyotes goalie Scott Wedgewood for just his first goal of the campaign to tie the game 1-1 with 3:30 left in the first.
Arizona regained the lead with 49 seconds left in the second period as Ekman-Larsson's power-play point blast beat Talbot.
Benning's shot hit a defender in front and deflected into the Arizona net to send the game to extra time with 5:35 left in the third period.
The Coyotes had the best chances in overtime, ringing two shots off of the crossbar, but a late turnover led to Nugent-Hopkins getting a breakaway and scoring his ninth goal of the season.
Both teams return to action on Thursday night as the Oilers play host to the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Coyotes travel to Calgary to face the Flames.
