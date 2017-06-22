Rumours of Jordan Eberle leaving Edmonton finally stopped Thursday.

Oilers general manager Peter Chiarelli found a trade partner in Islanders counterpart Garth Snow, sending Eberle to New York for fellow forward Ryan Strome.

Eberle, 27, is coming off a 20-goal, 51-point season, his seventh full campaign since Edmonton drafted him 22nd overall in 2008. A year ago, Chiarelli moved 2010 first-round forward Taylor Hall to New Jersey for defenceman Adam Larsson.

Eberle didn't fare well in this year's Stanley Cup playoffs, mustering just two assists in 13 games with a minus-6 rating, as the Oilers were eliminated by Anaheim in Game 7 of the second round after securing their first post-season berth since 2006.

"Jordan brings leadership and experience into our room, qualities that will continue to help us build towards our goals of being a consistent playoff contender and winning the Stanley Cup," said Snow in a statement.

Trade talks surrounded Eberle for a lot of his time in Edmonton, with the notion of shipping him out for a lesser, cheaper forward re-surfacing late in the regular season.

He departs Edmonton with 165 goals and 382 points in 507 regular-seaosn contests with Edmonton. A Regina native, Eberle has scored at least 20 goals in each of the past four seasons, and had a career-high 34 in 2011-12.

At the NHL's Vegas expansion draft on Wednesday night, Snow dealt a first-round pick in this Friday's draft, a 2019 second-rounder, the $5 million US contract of forward Mikhail Grabovski and defence prospect Jake Bischoff to the Golden Knights.

The move was made for Vegas GM George McPhee to agree to select goalie Jean-Francois Berube, leaving Snow with prime assets and extra salary cap space since Eberle carries a $6-million cap hit for the next two seasons before becoming eligible for unrestricted free agency.

The 23-year-old Strome disappointed in his third full NHL season, recording 13 goals and 30 points along with a minus-8 rating.

Two years ago, the native of Mississauga, Ont., and No. 5 overall pick by the Islanders in 2011 had 17 goals, a career-high 50 points and was plus-23, but dipped to eight goals, 20 points and minus-9 the following season.

Next season, Strome has a cap hit of $2.5 million before becoming a restricted free agent.

Thursday's trade also frees up cap space for Chiarelli, who is looking to sign top forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl this off-season. McDavid, who won his first Hart Trophy as NHL MVP at the league's awards ceremony in Las Vegas on Wednesday, is entering the final year of his entry-level deal while Draisaitl's entry-level contract expires July 1.

Draisaitl, who skated alongside McDavid for portions of this past season, finished second to McDavid in team scoring at age 21 with 77 points in 82 games on 29 goals and 48 assists.