Jets' Dustin Byfuglien fined $5K for slash on Capitals' Jay Beagle
Winnipeg Jets defenceman Dustin Byfuglien is among three NHL players fined for penalties today.
Washington's Madison Bowey also facing fine for interference in Tuesday's game
Byfuglien is facing a $5,000 fine for slashing Washington Capitals forward Jay Beagle during a game Tuesday.
The Capitals' Madison Bowey is also facing a fine of nearly $2000 for interference in the same game.
Las Vegas Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland is facing a fine of just over $2,500 for cross checking in a Tuesday game against Chicago.
