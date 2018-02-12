Dustin Brown suspended 1 game for kneeing Mikhail Sergachev

Los Angeles Kings forward Dustin Brown was suspended for one game without pay Sunday for kneeing Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Mikhail Sergachev.

Brown was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for kneeing in the second period of the Kings' 4-3 loss Saturday night at Tampa Bay. The suspension will cost Brown $31,586 US.