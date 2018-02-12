Dustin Brown suspended 1 game for kneeing Mikhail Sergachev
Los Angeles Kings forward Dustin Brown was suspended for one game without pay Sunday for kneeing Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Mikhail Sergachev.
Suspension will cost Kings forward $31,586 US in salary
Los Angeles Kings forward Dustin Brown was suspended for one game without pay Sunday for kneeing Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Mikhail Sergachev.
Los Angeles’ Dustin Brown suspended one game for kneeing Tampa Bay’s Mikhail Sergachev. <a href="https://t.co/oTx0FHgl8a">https://t.co/oTx0FHgl8a</a>—@NHLPlayerSafety
Brown was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for kneeing in the second period of the Kings' 4-3 loss Saturday night at Tampa Bay. The suspension will cost Brown $31,586 US.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.