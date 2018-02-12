Dustin Brown suspended 1 game for kneeing Mikhail Sergachev

Skip to Main Content
Los Angeles Kings forward Dustin Brown was suspended for one game without pay Sunday for kneeing Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Mikhail Sergachev.

Suspension will cost Kings forward $31,586 US in salary

Mikhail Sergachev (98) of the Tampa Bay Lightning reacts after taking a knee from Dustin Brown (23) of the Los Angeles Kings. (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
Brown was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for kneeing in the second period of the Kings' 4-3 loss Saturday night at Tampa Bay. The suspension will cost Brown $31,586 US.

