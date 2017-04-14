Jakob Silfverberg and Ryan Getzlaf each scored a power-play goal, John Gibson made 30 saves and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Calgary Flames 3-2 in Game 1 on Thursday night.

Rickard Rakell also scored for the Ducks, handing the Flames their sixth consecutive playoff loss at Honda Center.

Sean Monahan had a power-play goal, Sam Bennett scored and Brian Elliott made 38 saves for Calgary, which has lost three of its last four series openers.

Game 2 is Saturday night in Anaheim.

Silfverberg put the Ducks in front 3-2 with 2:13 left in the second period, snapping a wrist shot past Elliott to capitalize on a goaltender interference penalty against Lance Bouma.

The Flames had 1:14 of 5-on-3 play in the closing minutes of the game but could not find an equalizer. A sprawling Gibson stuffed Johnny Gaudreau's dangerous shot with 17.8 seconds remaining.