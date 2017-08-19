Hockey season may not have started but it's right around the corner and Don Cherry has found a fun way to start warming up those pipes.

The Coach's Corner commentator got the chance to participate in a long-standing seventh-inning tradition singing Take Me Out to the Ball Game at Wrigley Field, during Satruday's contest between the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs.

Don Cherry sings 'Take Me Out to the Ball Game' at Wrigley Field0:55

Cherry kept it simple, going with the traditional version of the song...with one little addition.

When the time came to root for the home team, Grapes chose to sing "the best team" instead.

Jonathan Toews, Brent Seabrook and Duncan Keith singing "Take me out to the ball game" at the Cubs game tonight pic.twitter.com/Ouj05bgEQM — @BradyTrett

This isn't the only time the NHL has invaded Wrigley Field.

Three members of the Chicago Blackhawks — Jonathan Toews, Brent Seabrook, and Duncan Keith — have also serenaded Cubs fans in the seventh-inning.