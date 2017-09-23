Don Cherry believes what may be best for injured Toronto Maple Leafs forward Joffrey Lupul is to "lay on the California beach" and "enjoy the dough."

The Coach's Corner commentator was referencing the headlines Lupul made earlier in the week when he claimed that he was fit to play despite failing his physical on the first day of training camp.

The 34-year-old, who hasn't played since the 2015-16 season, responded by posting a photo on Instagram of himself snowboarding along with the following comment which he later deleted: "Haha failed physical? They cheat, everyone lets them."

Now in the final year of a five-year, $26.25 million US contract, this marked the second year in a row that Lupul failed his physical. It seems that he will once again be placed on long-term injury reserve, opening up a roster spot and salary cap relief for Toronto.

Despite an apology from Lupul on Wednesday, Cherry did not mince words with his response in a tweet with an attached document.

"I can hear [Lupul's] agent now after reading Joffrey's tweet where he said the Leafs cheat. Indicating he's healthy and can play but the Leafs don't want him and his 5 million dollar contract for the team cap. Who he is accusing is the guy in charge, Lou Lamoriello.

"Joffrey shake your head, Lou is so straight laced as they say... Do you really think that he went to the doctor and said don't pass Lupul? First, that's saying he would risk his reputation and what about the doctor and his reputation?

"There's no way this happened. Joffrey you're getting 5 million for doing nothing. Lay on the California beach. Collect the dough. Lou might bend a few rules but he would never cheat. Word of advice, don't piss him off. Keep your mouth shut."

The issue may not be over, however. According to a report on Thursday, Lupul will undergo an independent medical exam to determine his health.