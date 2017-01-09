Social media hasn't been kind to the denizens of Coach's Corner this week.

On Saturday night, host Ron MacLean was forced to apologize to postal workers after saying on Hockey Night in Canada that their jobs were becoming obsolete.

To Postal Workers my sincere apology... a poorly worded attempt to convey what happened to one declaration of an ending. You carry the day — @RonMacLeanHTH

Then on Monday, Don Cherry invoked the ire of the Twittersphere for calling Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton a "hotdog" and suggesting he watch video of Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on how to act.

Cherry tweeted, "Cam Newton can learn from Aaron Rodgers", referencing how Rodgers showed "confidence with class" in his touchdown celebrations.

"After that Hail Mary pass to Randall Cobb to put Green Bay up 14-6 at halftime," Cherry wrote. "He just celebrated as he said 'eh that's not a bad pass, I did it before and I'll do it again.' Newton after he scores a touchdown or is responsible for a touchdown dances and puts on a show."

Cam Newton can learn from Aaron Rodgers... https://t.co/9QwqVhWoWn — @CoachsCornerDC

In response, commenters posted clips of Rodgers' "championship belt" celebration and suggested Cherry, with his attention-grabbing garb, was being hypocritical.

@CoachsCornerDC You have got to be kidding grapes! Aaron Rogers, discount double check? Ring any bells? Belt celebration? — @REDNAROM

@CoachsCornerDC you seem to share the same fashion sense. i don't see the part of the RULES that say: unless you're a hot dog. pic.twitter.com/zn16uuDYDf — @dexinthehouse

@CoachsCornerDC coming from someone who dresses as loud as possible and says things to attract attention is somewhat hippo critical — @dalejonesjr23

Cherry referenced Newton's complaints this season of late hits and said he has no one to blame but himself.

"You want to act like a hotdog after a touchdown pay the price and don't whine," Cherry wrote. "It's too bad because Newton is a great quarterback. As one of the players said about Newton 'there's not enough mustard in the world to cover this guy.' Like I said, Newton should learn from a class guy and act like Aaron Rodgers. When Aaron scores he just looks and says nice touchdown and he acts like I've done that before and I'll do it again."