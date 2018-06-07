Hard pass: Smith-Pelly will skip White House visit if Caps win Cup
'The things that [Trump] spews are straight-up racist and sexist,' says Washington forward
Count out Devante Smith-Pelly if the Washington Capitals win the Stanley Cup and are invited to the White House to celebrate with President Donald Trump.
"The things that he spews are straight-up racist and sexist," Canada's Postmedia quoted Smith-Pelly as saying Wednesday as the Capitals prepared for Game 5 against the Vegas Golden Knights. "Some of the things he's said are pretty gross. I'm not too into politics, so I don't know all his other views, but his rhetoric I definitely don't agree with. It hasn't come up here, but I think I already have my mind made up."
Smith-Pelly, one of two black Capitals players, is from the Toronto area. He spoke two days after Trump cancelled the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles' visit to the White House, and a day after NBA stars LeBron James and Curry both said they wouldn't visit.
The Capitals lead the best-of-seven series 3-1, and can hoist the Cup on Thursday night.
The 25-year-old Smith-Pelly has scored in the last two games of the finals and had six goals — two of them winners — and an assist in the playoffs. He had seven goals in 75 games in the regular season.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.