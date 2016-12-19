A scheduled game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Detroit Red Wings was postponed Monday night because of unplayable ice.

A Freon leak in the cooling system at PNC Arena was discovered earlier in the day. The issue was fixed, but not in time to restart the game. NHL rules state a game cannot start less than 22 hours before a team's next scheduled contest, and the Red Wings are set to play at Tampa Bay at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

It was the first time a hockey game at the arena — which opened for the 1999-2000 season — was postponed because of technical issues.

Carolina announced a delay on Twitter about 15 minutes before the scheduled start time of 7 p.m., then publicized the postponement around 8:45 p.m. The NHL said a rescheduled game date would not be announced Monday.

Mechanical problem

The Hurricanes wrote on their Twitter account that they will post ticket and parking refund information on the team website.

Hurricanes President Don Waddell apologized to fans in a statement, saying that "a mechanical problem arose early this evening with the cooling system that keeps the ice solidified.

"We hope to announce a make-up date for our game against Detroit," he said, "as well as an exchange policy for the fans who had tickets to this game, in the near future."

Three NHL games were postponed in January because of a massive snowstorm. The Washington Capitals postponed games against the Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks, while the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders also held off on a game in Brooklyn.