NHL fines David Savard $5,000 US for slashing Vincent Trocheck

Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman David Savard has been fined $5,000 US by the NHL for slashing Florida forward Vincent Trocheck.

Blue Jackets D-man came down hard with stick on Panthers forward's hands

Mitch Stacy · The Associated Press ·
The NHL has fined Blue Jackets defenceman David Savard, pictured here, $5,000 US for a slash against Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win. (Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
The league's department of player safety announced Monday that Savard was fined the maximum amount allowed for slashing Florida Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck in the third period of Sunday's game in Columbus.

Video shows Savard coming down hard with his stick on Trocheck's hands in back of the Blue Jackets' net. Trocheck recoiled in pain while teammate Connor Brickley shoved Savard. No penalty was called at the time. The Blue Jackets won  3-2 in a shootout.

NHL officials announced before the season that they would crack down on slashing because too many attempts to hack at the stick were resulting in serious injuries.

