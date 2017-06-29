Former Oilers enforcer Dave Semenko, best known as Wayne Gretzky's bodyguard on the ice, died of cancer Thursday morning in Edmonton. He was 59.

The Winnipeg native had it all in the early 1980s, playing on the left side of the Oilers' top line with stars Jari Kurri and Gretzky and winning two Stanley Cups.

"It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Oilers legend Dave Semenko after a short, but courageous battle with cancer. Dave will be remembered as a fierce competitor, loyal teammate, fan favourite and dear friend to so many," the Oilers said in a statement.

"His legendary toughness on the ice is surpassed only by his kindness and caring for others, and his equally legendary wit and sense of humour. Our hearts go out to Dave's family and many friends."

Sad day in Oil Country and all of the hockey world. What a great man #RIP pic.twitter.com/N4zI7vzLR2 — @ShannonSzabados

Semenko wasn't the best skater but managed to play nine NHL seasons, including seven-plus with Edmonton before he was traded to the Hartford Whalers. His last season was 1987-88 with Toronto.

Semenko finished with 65 goals — including eight game-winners — 153 points and 1,175 penalty minutes in 575 NHL regular-season games. He also engaged in 70 fights combined in the regular season and playoffs, according to hockeyfights.com, including a combined 17 over his final two seasons.

Calgary's Tim Hunter and Detroit's Bob Probert were among Semenko's many dance partners.

The six-foot-three, 215-pound Semenko, affectionately known as "Sammy," stood out when parked in front of the opposing team's net where nobody could move him, earning Semenko the nickname "Cement."

Former Oilers defenceman Kevin Lowe once called Semenko "the Gretzky of the tough guys."

When Gretzky took home MVP honours from the 1983 NHL All-Star Game, he gave the car he won to Semenko to show his appreciation for his linemate's work on the ice.

"He was known as a goon or a rock-head, but the ironic thing was he was pleasant, witty and gentle," Gretzky was quoted as saying in a story that appeared on greatesthockeylegends.com. "He would never hurt anyone, and it used to always surprise us when he actually would fight."

RIP Dave Semenko. One of the toughest, most intimidating guys to ever play. Semenko passed away at the age of 59 after a battle w/cancer pic.twitter.com/TmCqliJBIp — @Philly_OnAir

Semenko was drafted 25th overall to the NHL by the Minnesota North Stars in 1977 and by Houston of the World Hockey Association the same year. The Aeros traded Semenko's rights to Edmonton, where he joined the Oilers for the 1977-78 campaign and played until he was traded to Hartford on Dec. 12, 1986.

Over that time he amassed 1,279 penalty minutes over 596 WHA and NHL games while opening up the ice for Gretzky and the Oilers' skilled forwards. He helped Edmonton win its first two Stanley Cups in 1984 and 1985 and scored the last ever goal in WHA history before the league merged with the NHL.

The Oilers joined the NHL once the WHA folded by the 1979-80 season, but Minnesota still held Semenko's rights. Edmonton dealt second- and third-round draft picks in 1979 to Edmonton, one of which turned out to be the high-scoring Neal Broten. In return, the Oilers received Semenko and a third-round pick in the 1979 draft they used to select centre Mark Messier, who won five Cups with Edmonton and ranks eighth on the NHL's all-time points list with 694.

Off the ice, Semenko once went three rounds with boxing legend Muhammad Ali in an exhibition bout in Edmonton on June 12, 1983. The match was judged a draw, though The Associated Press' report on the fight said Ali, a three-time world heavyweight champion, mostly toyed with Semenko.

After retiring, Semenko became a colour commentator on Oilers radio broadcasts and an assistant coach with Edmonton during the 1996-97 season.