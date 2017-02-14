Jets rookie Patrik Laine had his third hat trick of the season, including the winner, as Winnipeg beat the Dallas Stars 5-2 on Tuesday night at MTS Centre.
Joel Armia and Blake Wheeler also scored as Winnipeg (26-29-4) snapped a four-game losing skid.
Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin's second period goals for Dallas (22-26-10) erased a two-goal Jets lead.
Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves in his third straight start for the Jets since Ondrej Pavelec suffered a lower-body injury on Feb. 7, improving his record to 18-15-1 on the season.
Stars netminder Antti Niemi stopped 18 of the 21 shots he faced, dropping his personal mark to 10-9-4.
The victory also snaps a five-game home losing streak for the Jets, while Dallas suffers their sixth loss in their last seven games.
