The Dallas Stars will host the 2018 NHL draft at American Airlines Center.

The NHL and the Stars announced Saturday night that the draft will be Friday-Saturday, June 22-23. The first round will be June 22 and the final six rounds June 23.

The Dallas Stars will host the 2018 NHL Draft at American Airlines Center from June 22-23! pic.twitter.com/xqjfo908ll — @DallasStars

Dallas will host the draft for the first time. The franchise is celebrating its 25th season in Texas after leaving Minnesota.