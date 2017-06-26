A person with direct knowledge of the decision has confirmed to The Associated Press that the Dallas Stars have placed goalie Antti Niemi on waivers with the intention to buy out the final year of his contract.
The person spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity on Monday because the Stars have not announced the move, which was first reported by the Dallas Morning News.
Niemi is due to make $4.5 million US next season, and would be bought out at $3 million spread over two years. The ninth-year player, who won a Stanley Cup with Chicago in 2010, is coming off a disappointing season in which he went 12-12-4 and had a 3.30 goals-against average in 37 games.
He became the odd-man out in Dallas behind Kari Lehtonen and after Ben Bishop was acquired in a trade last month. Dallas has until Saturday to sign Bishop before he's eligible to become an unrestricted free agent.
Dallas did announce it re-signed rookie defenceman Esa Lindell to a two-year, $4.4 million contract, and forward Mark McNeill to a one-year deal. Lindell had six goals and 18 points in 73 games during his first full NHL season last year.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.