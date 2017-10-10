Click on the video player above at 3 p.m. ET as Sidney Crosby and the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins visit U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.

There will be a media availability after the visit where players are expected to address the media.

The Penguins — and Crosby in particular — have found themselves thrust into the increasingly uncomfortable intersection of politics and sports, but the Pittsburgh captain doesn't view the visit as a political statement.

"From my side of things, there's absolutely no politics involved," Crosby told The Associated Press on Monday. "Hopefully it stays that way. It's a visit we've done in the past. It's been a good experience. It's not about politics, that's for sure."

It's unclear how the visit will play out amid Trump's attacks on NFL players for kneeling during the national anthem and criticism of Warriors star Stephen Curry. Hours before the Penguins visit, Trump tweeted that tax law could be changed to punish the NFL over the anthem protests.

Why is the NFL getting massive tax breaks while at the same time disrespecting our Anthem, Flag and Country? Change tax law! — @realDonaldTrump

Tampa Bay Lightning forward J.T. Brown, one of 18 black players in the NHL, became the first hockey player to engage in an anthem protest when he raised his fist while standing on the bench before a game Saturday night.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman told AP recently that said he respects players' views on political and social issues and "people are going to have to decide what makes them comfortable." Bettman said social issues "are a matter of individual belief and individual choice."

Crosby and the team have drawn criticism for their decision to visit, including from former poet laureate of Halifax El Jones, who discussed the history of racial issues in Crosby's hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S. with The Current's Anna Maria Tremonti.

"So for people who are, sort of, arguing that Sidney Crosby can't possibly know about race or that race has nothing to do with Sidney Crosby because he's just some Canadian hockey player and these are only issues that exist in the U.S. that's simply not the case when you look at where he's from and where he grew up," Jones said.