The Arizona Coyotes have traded goalie Louis Domingue to the Tampa Bay Lightning for forward Tye McGinn and goalie Michael Leighton.
The trade, announced on Tuesday, ends Domingue's mixed tenure with the Coyotes.
Domingue played well at times as Mike Smtih's backup last season, but struggled this season when new No. 1 goalie Antti Raanta suffered a pair of lower-body injuries. Domingue went 0-6 with a 4.33 goals-against average before Arizona acquired Scott Wedgewood in a trade with New Jersey.
McGinn has nine goals and eight assists in 89 career NHL games with three teams, including Arizona in 2014-15.
Leighton has appeared in 110 NHL games with four teams, going 37-43-14 with a 2.98 goals-against average.
