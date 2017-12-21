Lightning's Cory Conacher drops 'fill-in' label for regular role

Cory Conacher was his "Honey Badger" self again.

While spending the 2015-16 season with Bern SC of the Swiss National League under his former Tampa Bay Lightning head coach, Guy Boucher, Conacher reverted to a hard-nosed style of play that escaped the gritty five-foot-eight forward the previous two campaigns during unsuccessful stints with the Ottawa Senators, Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders.

The young man nicknamed "Honey Badger" for being small, fierce and willing to go to the "dirty areas" in the 2011-12 campaign with the American Hockey League's Norfolk Admirals was relentless in his play, racking up 68 minutes in penalties in Switzerland — the most by Conacher since his 114 with Norfolk — and scoring 22 goals in 48 regular-season games, mostly around the net.

"I was more involved in the game and not on the perimeter," recalls Conacher, who led Bern to the National League A title before re-joining the Lightning organization last season on a one-year deal. "For a year or two I was a perimeter player but you're not going to go far unless you have a bomb of a shot or unreal playmaking ability. I was the guy who had to be in and around the net getting rebound goals."

Conacher, who scored 39 goals and 80 points in Norfolk's 2011-12 Calder Cup championship season, understands he doesn't need to be a big point-getter with the Lightning, who were averaging an NHL-high 3.8 goals per game through Tuesday.

As a third-line energy player, Conacher uses his speed to wear down opponents, be responsible defensively and make simple plays to get the puck out of the defensive zone.

"I want to make it hard on the other team's defencemen and maybe go against the first or second line and make it hard for them to play," says the right-winger. "I can be physical, create turnovers and get pucks back for my linemates [Yanni Gourde and Alex Killorn].

"I'm still capable of putting the puck in the net and need to understand that, but it's better to make the simple play rather than hold the puck too long or try to make a cute play in the neutral zone where it could get picked off."

Conacher, 28, began this season with Tampa's AHL affiliate in Syracuse, N.Y., but hasn't looked back since the Lightning recalled him for the second time on Dec. 1, scoring a goal and three points in eight contests.

Cory Conacher posted 15 points in 18 games earlier this season with the AHL's Syracuse Crunch, but hasn’t looked back since the Lightning recalled him for the second time on Dec. 1. (Jerome Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images/File)

The Burlington, Ont., native made it his mission to be the first Crunch player summoned to the parent club this season after not getting the chance he believed he deserved a year ago when Conacher appeared in 11 games over seven short stints.

Lightning head coach Jon Cooper believes Conacher played "to not make a mistake" last season, thus becoming less tenacious.

"That's the strength of his game," says Cooper, who coached Conacher in Norfolk. "I thought he played too safe in those previous call-ups, but he's not doing that now."

Says Conacher: "My dream is to be a regular in the NHL. When I was called up last season, I was just thinking I was a fill-in guy and was going to go back [to Syracuse] in the next day or two. I needed to make an impression when they called me up [in November] and I think I did."

Should Conacher appear in his 10th game of the season Thursday against the visiting Senators, he would have to clear waivers to be sent back to Syracuse. While it is possible, Conacher appears to have regained the trust of his coach, playing a regular role and averaging 10 minutes of ice time per game.

In June, the Lightning struck a two-year deal with Conacher, a one-way contract this season and two-way next year that pays him $650,000 US per season at the NHL level.

The kid's got a will and that's what I truly like about him. — Lightning head coach Jon Cooper on forward Cory Conacher

Not bad for a player who, after making an immediate impact with the team as a rookie in 2012, lost his confidence following a trade to Ottawa that season. A year later, Conacher believed his NHL days were over, so he signed with Bern.

"I was young and always trying to have an excuse for something and blaming someone else," Conacher says. "I didn't realize I was changing my game to figure out a way to play better, but you have to stick to what got you where you are. In Bern, I had a chance to play and enjoy hockey again. It gave me a second wind."

Time spent in the AHL, notes Cooper, earned Conacher the respect of his Tampa teammates.

"He's a smaller kid that has to find his way in a big man's league, and he's done that," says the coach.

"The kid's got a will and that's what I truly like about him, but he has to keep engaged on the ice. He has to put the puck in the net when he has the chance and he'll be staying here."