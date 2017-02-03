A broken stick couldn't stop Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid from scoring a nasty backhander.
The goal is McDavid's 18th of the season and makes him the first player to reach 60 points this year. With that feat comes a hefty bonus for the NHL sophomore.
Connor McDavid scores. In 99th game he keeps record of not going 3 games in row without scoring. And 60th point of season = $212,500 bonus.—
@sunterryjones
While the Oilers eventually lost Friday to the Carolina Hurricanes, McDavid's drive to the net was the highlight of the night for fans.
McDavid on the backhand, shovels it upstairs. Most impressive shovel job since this one. #Oilers 1 #Canes 1 pic.twitter.com/3sLXAsxhV6—
@AzorcanGlobal
McDavid and Talbot can't drag the team themselves. Everyone has to be there working and I think this week proves it.—
@maylee9
