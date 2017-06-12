Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy on Sunday as the Most Valuable Player of the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs.

It marked the second consecutive year Crosby has won the award, making him the seventh player to win it more than once.

The Penguins clinched the best-of-seven championship with a 2-0 victory over the Nashville Predators to win the franchise's fifth Stanley Cup.

They also became the NHL's first repeat champion since Detroit did it 19 years ago.

Crosby's contributions went beyond the eight goals and 19 assists in the playoffs, as it also was evident from the way he helped nurture Pittsburgh's young talent, especially linemates Conor Sheary and Jake Guentzel.

"I can't put that into words," Sheary said after the win. "Just to be alongside him for most of this year, how he's helped me personally and get through these struggles. Just to watch him play and be alongside him, I'm pretty lucky to have that opportunity."

Sheary capped his rookie season last year by scoring four playoff goals, including an overtime game-winner in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against San Jose. The 25-year-old Sheary followed that up by collecting 23 goals and 30 assists this season.

This year, Guentzel was the rookie who burst onto the scene. The 22-year-old Nebraska-born forward raised in Minnesota had 13 goals and eight assists in the postseason to tie for the NHL record for playoff points by a rookie. Guentzel shares the record with Dino Ciccarelli and Ville Leino.

"From the day I walked in, Sidney Crosby took me under his wing," Guentzel said. "He always talked to me. He went out of his way to make me feel welcome."

From attentive rookie to veteran leader

Crosby knows particularly well the benefits of earning from a superstar. He started his career with the Penguins just as Mario Lemieux was wrapping up his Hall of Fame career. Crosby even lived at Lemieux's house during his early years in the Penguins organization.

Lemieux, now the Penguins' owner, says he could always tell Crosby would become a special player.

"From the start, you knew Sid was a phenom and he was going to have a great career and win many Stanley Cups,: Lemieux said. "He lived with us for eight years and now he lives a couple of blocks down the road. He's part of the family and a great kid as we all know, a great leader and he's (had an) amazing career so far. Winning three Stanley Cups is amazing."

Crosby still remembers how special winning that first championship can be. Once he accepted the Stanley Cup from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, the captain skated around and then handed it off to 36-year-old defenseman Ron Hainsey to raise over his head. Hainsey had been the NHL player with the most games played (907) without a playoff appearance until this spring.

Now Hainsey has capped his first postseason with a title, and he thought Crosby might pass the Cup to Chris Kunitz or to Matt Cullen, who may have played his final NHL game at the age of 40.

"It felt great," Hainsey said. "It was unexpected, we won so late, I feel like it all kind of went by in a blur, you know the last couple of minutes. But certainly moments here, the whole night, I will never forget."

For Crosby, deciding who to hand the Stanley Cup to next was pretty easy as a reminder of just how hard winning in the NHL can be.

"It was just special to be able to pass it to him, somebody who's probably been through so much and played a long time and can appreciate it as much as he can," Crosby said. "I'm sure he's pretty happy to lift it, and I was certainly happy to be able to pass it off to him."