Kyle Turris and Ryan Dzingel scored goals and Mike Condon made 42 saves to lead the Ottawa Senators past the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-0 on Thursday night.

Condon was always where he needed to be for the Senators, who have won four of their last five and handed Columbus its fifth loss in the last eight games. In contrast, earlier this season the Blue Jackets reeled off a 16-game win streak.

The Blue Jackets had trouble establishing passing lanes, and when they got the open looks, shot the puck right at Condon or off target. Nine Columbus players took multiple shots with nothing to show for it.

Sergei Bobrovsky had 26 saves for the Blue Jackets, who were shut out for the first time since a 5-0 loss at Washington on Jan. 5 to end a franchise-record 16-game winning streak.