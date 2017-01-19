A bus carrying a minor league hockey team has been involved in a rollover crash and three people are in serious condition.
The charter bus carrying the Columbus (Georgia) Cottonmouths of the Southern Professional Hockey League team overturned on Interstate 74 near Peoria on Thursday.
Morton Fire Chief Joe Kelley says firefighters had to cut holes in the top of the bus to remove two of the 24 people aboard the bus.
Twenty-three passengers were taken to a hospital, and three were in serious condition.
Cottonmouths spokeswoman Abbie Meadows says none of the players or other team staff suffered life-threatening injuries. Illinois State Trooper Ross Green says it appears the bus was going too fast on the ramp from Interstate 155 onto Interstate 74 near Morton, Illinois.
