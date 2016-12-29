Alexander Wennberg scored twice as the Columbus Blue Jackets extended their franchise-record win streak to 14 games with a 5-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.
Brandon Saad, Nick Foligno and Lukas Sedlak also scored for Columbus (25-5-4). Foligno and Zach Werenski each had a pair of assists.
Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves for his 23rd win of the season.
The NHL record for the longest win streak is 17 games, set by Pittsburgh in 1992-93.
The victory also boosted the Blue Jackets' point streak to 16 games (15-0-1).
Shawn Matthias, Bryan Little and Mathieu Perreault scored for Winnipeg (17-18-3). Michael Hutchinson turned aside 30 shots in net.
