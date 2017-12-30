Senators offence heats up in comeback win over Blue Jackets

Mark Stone and Bobby Ryan scored in the third period as the Ottawa Senators held on for 5-4 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night.

Derick Brassard, Nick Paul and Matt Duchene also had goals as the Senators (12-16-8) came back from a two-goal deficit. Mike Condon made 21 saves for the win and Ottawa snapped a four-game skid.

Stone scored at 7:41 and Ryan at 9:21 for a two-goal advantage as the Sens broke a 3-3 tie.

Ottawa scores 4 unanswered goals, beats Columbus 5-4. 0:24

Zach Werenski scored on the power play at 19:28 to cut the deficit to one for the Blue Jackets (22-14-3). Sonny Milano struck twice and Josh Anderson also chipped in.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves in defeat and failed to collect the 200th win of his career.