Recap
Senators offence heats up in comeback win over Blue Jackets
Mark Stone and Bobby Ryan scored in the third period as the Ottawa Senators held on for 5-4 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night.
Ottawa snaps 4-game losing streak
Mark Stone and Bobby Ryan scored in the third period as the Ottawa Senators held on for 5-4 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night.
Derick Brassard, Nick Paul and Matt Duchene also had goals as the Senators (12-16-8) came back from a two-goal deficit. Mike Condon made 21 saves for the win and Ottawa snapped a four-game skid.
Stone scored at 7:41 and Ryan at 9:21 for a two-goal advantage as the Sens broke a 3-3 tie.
Zach Werenski scored on the power play at 19:28 to cut the deficit to one for the Blue Jackets (22-14-3). Sonny Milano struck twice and Josh Anderson also chipped in.
Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves in defeat and failed to collect the 200th win of his career.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.