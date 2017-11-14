Zach Werenski scored in overtime as the Columbus Blue Jackets held on for a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.
Josh Anderson scored in the game's opening minutes for the Blue Jackets (11-7-1) while Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves.
Paul Byron had the only goal for the Canadiens (8-9-2). Charlie Lindgren, making his fifth consecutive start for Montreal, stopped 23 of 25 shots.
Werenski scored 1:31 into overtime with a wrist shot in the roof of the net, glove side on Lindgren.
Anderson put the visitors in front 2:29 into the game with his team-leading seventh goal of the season.
Montreal's Brandon Davidson tipped Markus Nutivaara's point shot right to Anderson, who let the puck drop to the ice before batting it past Lindgren. Davidson was also at fault seconds earlier when Nutivaara intercepted his failed clearance at the blue line.
