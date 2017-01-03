Sven Baertschi scored twice, including the winner on a power play with under four minutes to go in the third period, and Ryan Miller made 24 saves for the 350th victory of his career as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday.

Bo Horvat had the other goal for the Canucks as Vancouver (18-18-3) won a fourth straight game for the first time since opening the season a perfect 4-0-0. Henrik Sedin added two assists, while Daniel Sedin picked up an assist on the winning goal for the 600th of his career.

The Canucks got back to .500 for the first time since Oct. 29 and improved to 6-2-1 over their last nine.

The 36-year-old Miller joins John Vanbiesbrouck (374) and Tom Barrasso (369) as the only U.S.-born goalies to reach 350 wins.

Mikko Rantanen and Tyson Barrie replied for Colorado (12-24-1), which sits last in the NHL's overall standings. Calvin Pickard stopped 21 shots as the Avalanche suffered a fourth straight loss, and their ninth defeat in the last 10 outings.

Down 2-1 in the third, Barrie tied things up at 11:42 with his third of the season and first in 19 games on a shot from the point that flew into the top corner through traffic.