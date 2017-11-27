Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog has been suspended for four games without pay by the NHL for cross-checking Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk.

The Avalanche captain struck Tkachuk in the face in the first period of Calgary's 3-2 win at Colorado on Saturday. Landeskog was assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking.

Landeskog will forfeit $119,815.68 US in salary. He will be available to return when the Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Dec. 7.

Landeskog is third on the Avalanche in scoring this season with nine goals and eight assists in 22 games.