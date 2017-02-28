Arizona Coyotes centre Alexander Burmistrov was wheeled off on a stretcher after being hit by Boston Bruins defenceman Colin Miller in game on Tuesday night.
Colin Miller ejected for this hit on Burmistrov pic.twitter.com/ZgbDRtBFZO—
Burmistrov received a pass and had just sent the puck along when Miller came into him sideways and knocked him down. Miller was ejected and given a game misconduct for charging.
Hockey fans immediately got in on the conversation saying Miller's hit was nothing but clean.
@NHL Please explain what was wrong with the Colin Miller hit? Hint, the answer is nothing. Injury does not = penalty.—
@Colin6Miller.—
We went to grade school together. clean hit buddy. Dont let anyone tell you otherwise. #keepyourheadupburmistrov #grandview
Dave Tippett on Colin Miller's hit on Alex Burmistrov: "It's a hard hit ... but I don't think it was an intentional hit to hurt somebody."—
Burmistrov gave a thumbs-up with both hands as he was wheeled off the ice. The Coyotes said he was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.
Burmistrov with the thumbs up as he's wheeled off. Hope the kid is OK and this is all precautionary. pic.twitter.com/8Tgd6sFqG6—
.@ArizonaCoyotes center Alex Burmistrov gives two thumbs up to the fans cheering him as he exits TD Garden ice on a stretcher. GREAT sign!—
Boston went on to claim a 4-1 victory.