Arizona Coyotes centre Alexander Burmistrov was wheeled off on a stretcher after being hit by Boston Bruins defenceman Colin Miller in game on Tuesday night.

Colin Miller ejected for this hit on Burmistrov pic.twitter.com/ZgbDRtBFZO — @PeteBlackburn

Burmistrov received a pass and had just sent the puck along when Miller came into him sideways and knocked him down. Miller was ejected and given a game misconduct for charging.

Hockey fans immediately got in on the conversation saying Miller's hit was nothing but clean.

@NHL Please explain what was wrong with the Colin Miller hit? Hint, the answer is nothing. Injury does not = penalty. — @hillsy16

@Colin6Miller.

We went to grade school together. clean hit buddy. Dont let anyone tell you otherwise. #keepyourheadupburmistrov #grandview — @lund04

Dave Tippett on Colin Miller's hit on Alex Burmistrov: "It's a hard hit ... but I don't think it was an intentional hit to hurt somebody." — @davest4yotes

Burmistrov gave a thumbs-up with both hands as he was wheeled off the ice. The Coyotes said he was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Burmistrov with the thumbs up as he's wheeled off. Hope the kid is OK and this is all precautionary. pic.twitter.com/8Tgd6sFqG6 — @cupofchowdah

.@ArizonaCoyotes center Alex Burmistrov gives two thumbs up to the fans cheering him as he exits TD Garden ice on a stretcher. GREAT sign! — @davest4yotes

Boston went on to claim a 4-1 victory.