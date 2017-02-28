Arizona Coyotes centre Alexander Burmistrov was wheeled off on a stretcher after being hit by Boston Bruins defenceman Colin Miller in game on Tuesday night.

Burmistrov received a pass and had just sent the puck along when Miller came into him sideways and knocked him down. Miller was ejected and given a game misconduct for charging. 

Hockey fans immediately got in on the conversation saying Miller's hit was nothing but clean.

Burmistrov gave a thumbs-up with both hands as he was wheeled off the ice. The Coyotes said he was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Boston went on to claim a 4-1 victory. 

With files from the Associated Press