Claude Julien returned to the ice Friday for his first practice with the Montreal Canadiens after replacing fired head coach Michel Therrien on Tuesday.

Julien, 56, returns for a second stint with the Canadiens after he was fired Feb. 7 in his 10th season in Boston.

Julien, who has also coached in New Jersey, guided the Bruins to a Stanley Cup in 2011 and reached the final two years later.

He was named the NHL's coach of the year in 2009 and is the winningest coach in Boston history with 419 victories and has 997 regular-season wins.

New Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien, left, compares sticks with Brendan Gallagher during Julien's first practice with the team on Friday. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)

But the Bruins missed the playoffs in each of the last two years and Julien was fired with the team again struggling for a post-season spot.

In 2003, he also replaced Therrien behind the Montreal bench and was let go three years later after compiling a 72-62-10-15 record.

It's the 13th time the Canadiens have made a midseason coaching change and first time since the Ottawa Senators in 2008 that a team replaced its coach while leading a division.

Julien takes over a Canadiens outfit that entered play Friday atop the Atlantic, six points in front of Ottawa, which has four games in hand.

Montreal opened the season with a 13-1-1 record but have been listless over the last two months, going 18-18-7 since the impressive start and 2-6-1 in its last nine games.

"Claude Julien is an experienced and well-respected coach with a good knowledge of the Montreal market," Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin told reporters earlier this week. "Claude has been very successful as an NHL coach and he won the Stanley Cup.

"We hired the best available coach, and one of the league's best. I am convinced that he has the capabilities to get our team back on the winning track."