Knee sprain cuts short Chris Tanev's season with Canucks
The Vancouver Canucks say defenceman Chris Tanev will miss the rest of the season with a sprained knee. He also missed time with a fractured leg and a puck to the mouth that cost him several teeth.
Oft-injured defenceman limited to 42 games this year, 53 last campaign
The Vancouver Canucks say defenceman Chris Tanev will miss the rest of the season with a sprained knee.
Tanev suffered the injury in a 4-1 loss at St. Louis on Friday.
The knee ailment is the latest in a litany of injuries that limited Tanev to 42 games this season, including a fractured leg and a puck to the mouth that cost him several teeth.
It's the second season Tanev has struggled with injuries. Various ailments limited him to 53 games in 2016-17.
Vancouver (27-40-9) entered Tuesday's game against visiting Anaheim in second-last place in the Western Conference with 63 points.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.