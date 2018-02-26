Team Canada captain Chris Kelly signs with Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks have signed Olympian and Team Canada captain Chris Kelly to a one-year contract.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but TSN's Bob McKenzie reported it's a $1.25 million US pro-rated contract with bonuses.

As expected, CAN Olympian Chris Kelly has agreed to terms on a contract for the balance of this season with ANA. It will be worth $1.25M pro rated plus bonuses. —@TSNBobMcKenzie

Kelly, 37, scored two goals in Pyeongchang, including the game-winner in Canada's 6-4 bronze-medal victory over the Czech Republic. Prior to the Olympics he helped Canada win the 2017 Spengler Cup in Davos, Switzerland.

The Toronto native, has played 13 NHL seasons in the NHL with the Ottawa Senators — who drafted him 94th overall as a third-round pick in 1999 — and with the Boston Bruins, where he won a Stanley Cup in 2011.