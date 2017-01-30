The Canadian Hockey League has announced on Monday that it will proceed with its Top Prospects game in Quebec City, despite a shooting at a mosque that left six men dead on Sunday night.
Tonight's game will proceed as scheduled, with a moment of silence in honour of those killed and injured on Sunday: https://t.co/vnYPHIqeO6 pic.twitter.com/iVRjLAAuby—
@CHLHockey
Monday's game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Quebec City's Centre Videotron and will feature 40 of the CHL's top draft-eligible prospects from the Western Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.
Organizers announced that there will be a moment of silence held for the victims in Sunday's shooting.
The 22nd edition of the annual game is one of the crucial moments for players to showcase their skills in front of professional scouts prior to the NHL draft on June 23-24.
The league released a statement on Sunday following the attack, stating that all its players and staff were safe and accounted for.
All #CHL Top Prospect players and staff in Quebec City are safe and accounted for. We will provide any updates as necessary.—
@CHLHockey
