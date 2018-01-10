Patrick Kane's career night ignites Blackhawks' demolition of Sens

Ottawa's struggles in the second period continued on Tuesday night.

Nick Schmaltz and Jonathan Toews each scored a pair of goals and Patrick Kane had a career-high five-point night with a goal and four assists as the Chicago Blackhawks routed the Senators 8-2. The Blackhawks scored five times in the second period to blow the game open.

Chicago defeats Ottawa 8-2, Kane goal and 4 assists. 0:24

"I think we started the game the way that we wanted to and then in the second we kind of give them a little too much," Senators captain Erik Karlsson said. "And then going in the third down 6-2 it's going to be hard and especially when they're having a night on their PP [power play] and they score another two."

Ottawa has been outscored 61-34 in the second period this season.

Richard Panik, Patrick Sharp and Jan Rutta also scored for Chicago (21-15-6), while Anton Forsberg made 25 saves.

Phaneuf defends goaltenders

The loss snapped Ottawa's two-game winning streak and was the worst loss of the season since an 8-3 defeat on Oct. 30 against Montreal.

Mark Stone and Derick Brassard scored for the Senators (14-18-9). Craig Anderson allowed four goals on 26 shots before giving way to Mike Condon, who also allowed four goals on 17 shots.

Both Ottawa goaltenders have struggled all season, but veteran Dion Phaneuf said it's unfair to put blame on them.

"I don't think in any circumstance that we need more saves, it's on us, in front of our goaltenders to do a better job," Phaneuf said. "We made mistakes, we made mistakes in key areas and our goaltenders have been solid."

Anderson, left, was replaced by Condon in the second period. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Career night for Kane

Toews scored his second of the night at the three-minute mark of the third period to extend the lead to 7-2 before Kane chipped in with his team-leading 18th on the power play.

It's the first time in Kane's career that he's recorded five points. He pointed to a strong power play, where the Blackhawks went 4-for-6, as a difference.

"I think one of the things we really haven't really had the fortune of this year is to have a hot power play," Kane said. "You saw that tonight. We were kind of making easy plays. I don't think it was anything special throughout the game. Just making the right play out there and finishing off some plays."

Rough 2nd period for Sens

Anderson gave up three goals on four shots in a span of 4:39 in the second period.

Sharp gave Chicago a 2-0 lead at the five-minute mark with a wrist shot from the top of the circle. Schmaltz made it 3-0 with his first power-play goal of the night beating Anderson five-hole and, 1:38 later, the Blackhawks took a 4-0 lead as Toews scored on a rebound to end Anderson's night.

The Senators managed to cut the lead in half when Stone, with his third in as many games, beat Forsberg short side. Brassard then made it 4-2 by driving to the net and tipping a Stone shot in off his chest.

But two late power-play goals by Schmaltz and Rutta allowed Chicago to regain its four-goal advantage.

Anderson and Condon gave up a combined five goals on nine shots in the second period alone.

Battle of Ontario awaits

"We've talked about it, you guys have talked about it and we have to find a way in our room to have better second periods," said Phaneuf. "I really cannot be any more honest with you than admitting that we have to find a way to be better in the second, more consistent and play to our capabilities."

Bobby Ryan added to the misery by leaving the game favouring his hand and didn't return for the third. He won't play in Toronto on Wednesday night.

"We're going into Toronto to a team that's playing well and very offensive and has skilled players and if we're not ready it's going to be the same outcome," said Stone. "We have to regroup in the next 24 hours to be prepared for Toronto. We can't dwell too hard on this game."