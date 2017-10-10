Alex DeBrincat scored his first NHL goal and set up one for Artem Anisimov as the Chicago Blackhawks spoiled the Montreal Canadiens' home opener with a 3-1 victory on Tuesday night.
Brandon Saad also scored for Chicago (3-0-1), which was coming off an overtime loss Monday night in Toronto.
Tomas Plekanec scored for Montreal (1-3-0), which has lost three in a row and scored only four goals in as many games. The Canadiens went 0 for 5 on the power play and are now 0 for 14 for the season.
Montreal outshot the Blackhawks 42-25.
The Canadiens had a 16-7 shot advantage in the opening period but Chicago emerged with a 2-1 lead.
Plekanec picked off a Ryan Hartman pass in the Blackhawks zone, wheeled and scored on a wrist shot inside the near post 1:15 into the game.
Patrick Sharp intercepted a Jordie Benn clearing attempt and fed DeBrincat for a one-timer that beat Carey Price at 17:53. Only 19 seconds later, Saad got this fifth goal of the season on a tap-in while finishing a three-man rush with Jonathan Toews and Richard Panik.
DeBrincat made the decisive pass in a tic-tac-toe play with Cody Franson that Anisimov finished with a tap-in on a power play 10:44 into the second frame.
The Blackhawks drafted the five-foot-seven 165-pound DeBrincat 39th overall in 2016. The 19-year-old was voted top player in the Ontario Hockey League last season when he scored 65 goals for the Erie Otters.
