Corey Crawford made 39 saves as the visiting Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Tuesday to spoil Carey Price's 500th NHL game.
Patrick Kane, Johnny Oduya, Artemi Panarin and Jonathan Toews, into the empty net, scored for the Blackhawks (44-20-5). Kane also added two assists.
Paul Byron and Shea Weber scored for Montreal (39-23-8).
Montreal held on to the top spot in the Atlantic division. With an overtime loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Ottawa remains one point behind the Canadiens.
Price made 21 saves as he became the third Canadiens goaltender to reach the 500-game milestone. Only Patrick Roy (551) and Jacques Plante (556) have played more games between the pipes for Montreal.
The Canadiens have not beaten Chicago since 2014 (0-6-1).
Crawford is a big reason for the Hawks' recent success against the Canadiens.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.