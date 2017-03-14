Corey Crawford made 39 saves as the visiting Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Tuesday to spoil Carey Price's 500th NHL game.

Patrick Kane, Johnny Oduya, Artemi Panarin and Jonathan Toews, into the empty net, scored for the Blackhawks (44-20-5). Kane also added two assists.

Paul Byron and Shea Weber scored for Montreal (39-23-8).

Montreal held on to the top spot in the Atlantic division. With an overtime loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Ottawa remains one point behind the Canadiens.

Price made 21 saves as he became the third Canadiens goaltender to reach the 500-game milestone. Only Patrick Roy (551) and Jacques Plante (556) have played more games between the pipes for Montreal.

The Canadiens have not beaten Chicago since 2014 (0-6-1).

Crawford is a big reason for the Hawks' recent success against the Canadiens.