Chicago Blackhawks winger Marian Hossa will miss the entire 2017-18 NHL season because of a progressive skin disorder he says he's been treating for years, the team announced Wednesday.

The 38-year-old veteran said severe side effects associated with medication to treat the skin disorder will make it impossible to play hockey next season.

"While I am disappointed that I will not be able to play, I have to consider the severity of my condition and how the treatments have impacted my life both on and off the ice," Hossa said.

Hossa said he's been privately undergoing treatment for the last few years under the supervision of Chicago's medical staff.

Dr. Michael Terry said the team supports Hossa's decision not to play and that it is the appropriate approach to "keep him functional and healthy in the short term and throughout his life."

Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman calls Hossa's absence a significant loss. Hossa, a 19-year veteran, has only missed 46 games over the past six seasons.

"His teammates and coaches know he battled through some very tough physical difficulties but never complained or missed games despite the challenges he faced," Bowman said.

Cap-strapped Blackhawks

Hossa has been part of three Stanley Cup-winning Blackhawks teams during his eight seasons in Chicago.

He has a salary-cap hit of $5,275,000 US for the next four seasons. The cap-strapped Blackhawks can put Hossa on long-term injured reserve to get some relief from a deal that was worth $63.3 million over 12 years.

Hossa has already been paid $59.3 million as part of a front-loaded contract. In real dollars he's set to make just $1 million in each of the next four seasons, and because of that, the Blackhawks will likely keep Hossa on LTIR rather than him retiring and costing the team cap-recapture penalties that were instituted for the last collective bargaining agreement.

With Hossa's cap hit off the books and defenceman Trevor van Riemsdyk and center Marcus Kruger linked to the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, Chicago won't have as many roster problems as originally predicted in the first season of Artemi Panarin's $12 million, two-year deal.

But Hossa's on-ice contributions will be difficult to replace.

Hossa has 525 goals and 609 assists for 1,134 points in 1,390 regular-season games with Ottawa, Atlanta, Detroit, Pittsburgh and Chicago. He has 149 points in 205 playoff games and has appeared in the Cup final five times.