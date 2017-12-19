CBC extends Hockey Night in Canada partnership with Rogers until 2026

CBC has extended its partnership with Rogers Media to keep broadcasting Hockey Night in Canada and the Stanley Cup playoffs until 2026 as part of a new sub-licensing agreement.

The new English-language broadcast deal will begin in the 2019-2020 NHL season, at the conclusion of CBC's previous four-year deal and one-year extension. Rogers is currently four years into its 12-year, $5.2-billion deal with the NHL that runs through 2025-26.

"I'm really excited for CBC today," says Greg Stremlaw, executive director, CBC Sports and general manager, Olympics.

"I'm most happy about Canadians and hockey enthusiasts across the country because it ensures that they're going to have the ability to continue to really enjoy watching what they are right now on Hockey Night in Canada​."

Sportsnet will continue to produce the games, retain all editorial control and manage advertising, according to a joint statement from Rogers and CBC. Games will continue to be produced out of Sportsnet's Hockey Central Studio at the CBC building in Toronto.

"Hockey Night in Canada is the most celebrated hockey brand in the country and is steeped in tradition," Rogers Media president Rick Brace said in a statement. "CBC has been an excellent partner over the years and we are excited to extend our relationship."

CBC will continue to broadcast nationally televised regular-season games on Saturday night, plus all four rounds of the Stanley Cup playoffs as part of the new deal. Hockey Night in Canada games are also available on the CBC Sports app, the CBC TV app and at cbcsports.ca, in addition to the multimedia platforms offered by Rogers.

"Our priority in coming to this new agreement was to ensure Canadians continue to have access to Saturday night hockey on CBC and an overwhelming majority of our audience told us they want it to be on CBC," Stremlaw said in a statement.

"The strong relationship we enjoy with Rogers Media paved the way for this new agreement," CBC-Radio Canada president and CEO Hubert T. Lacroix said in a statement. " HNIC on Saturday nights is something Canadians have come to cherish and we're thrilled that this long-standing tradition will continue for many years to come."