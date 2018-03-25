Hurricanes stifle Senators as Karlsson makes emotional return
Ottawa defenceman missed last 2 games after son had been stillborn
Ottawa Senators captain Erik Karlsson made an emotional return to the ice Saturday in a 5-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.
Playing his first game since he and his wife announced that their son Axel had been stillborn earlier this week, Karlsson waved to the crowd as he received a huge ovation from Ottawa fans when announced as part of the Senators starting lineup.
The star defenceman almost scored when his slapshot went off the post just under four minutes into the game. But after that Cam Ward and the Hurricanes took over to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.
Phillip Di Giuseppe and Jordan Staal had a goal and an assist and Ward made 34 for the Hurricanes (33-31-11), who also got goals from Brock McGinn, Noah Hanifin and Jeff Skinner.
Bobby Ryan and Thomas Chabot scored for the Senators (26-37-11) while Mike Condon made 19 saves.
