Torn ACL to sideline Blues' Carl Gunnarsson at least 6 months

St. Louis Blues defenceman Carl Gunnarsson will miss at least six months on the ice after surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee. The former Toronto Maple Leaf had five goals and nine points in 63 games this season.

Blues defenceman Carl Gunnarsson, left, will need at least six months to recover following surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. (Harry How/Getty Images)
The Blues say the 31-year-old Gunnarsson was hurt during the first period of the Blues' 4-1 win over Vancouver on March 23. In 63 games this season, the Swede had five goals and four assists along with 22 penalty minutes.

Earlier this week, the Blues said forward Scottie Upshall is out indefinitely with a lacerated left kidney. Upshall was injured Saturday night in a 6-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

St. Louis also is without defenceman Jay Bouwmeester (hip injury) and winger Robby Fabbri (knee) as it chases a playoff spot.

