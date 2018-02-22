Carey Price out indefinitely with concussion

Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien confirmed on Thursday that goaltender Carey Price is out indefinitely with a concussion.

Head coach Claude Julien confirmed that Carey Price will not play tonight. Price sustained a concussion. He will be unable to play until the symptoms subside. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoHabsGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoHabsGo</a> —@CanadiensMTL

The 30-year-old goalie missed practice on Wednesday to undergo evaluation after taking a shot to the mask during Tuesday's overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. Price appeared shaken up but finished the remainder of the game.

The team announced that Antti Niemi will be in goal for Thursday's game against the New York Rangers, while defenceman Noah Juulsen will make his NHL debut with Shea Weber out for the rest of the season.

Price has a 15-22-6 record with a 2.98 goals-against-average and a .904 save percentage this season.