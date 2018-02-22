Carey Price's status uncertain after taking shot to mask
Goalie looked shaken up after being struck by puck during Habs' OT loss on Tuesday
Goaltender Carey Price missed practice Wednesday as Montreal Canadiens medical staff checked him out a day after he was struck on the mask by a shot in Philadelphia.
Coach Claude Julien said Price did not suffer a concussion but more would be known about his condition after tests are taken.
Lindgren recalled
It is uncertain whether he'll play Thursday night when the New York Rangers visit the Bell Centre. The Canadiens recalled goalie Charlie Lindgren, along with defenceman Noah Juulsen, from the AHL's Laval Rocket.
"It has to do with the puck he got hit in the mask with, but that's all we know now," Julien said of Price, who was struck by a short from Shayne Gostisbehere in the second period of a 3-2 overtime defeat in Philadelphia on Tuesday night.
Price appeared shaken up by the shot. He was checked out by a trainer on the ice but stayed in the game. While he allowed his first goal of the night shortly after, he had a solid game in stopping 30 of 33 shots.
Weber sees specialist
Julien also said that defenceman Shea Weber, who has missed 33 games, saw a specialist on Wednesday to examine his lingering left foot injury.
The coach said Weber, who was hit on the foot in the opening game of the regular season, played through the injury earlier in the season.
Forward Andrew Shaw, who resumed practice this week after a lower body injury, was also missing with a flu. He will not play against New York.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.