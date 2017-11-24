Montreal Canadiens star goaltender Carey Price is set return against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday after missing nearly a month with a lower-body injury, the team announced Friday.

Carey Price jouera demain soir face aux Sabres de Buffalo. @CP0031 will face the Buffalo Sabres tomorrow night.#GoHabsGo — @CanadiensMTL

The 30-year-old suffered the injury in the warmup before the club's Nov. 2 matchup with the Minnesota Wild. Price gave up five goals on 26 shots in the 6-3 loss.

The Habs' have said the current issue is unrelated to a knee-ligament injury that limited him to 12 appearances and derailed the team's 2015-16 campaign.

The club has gone 4-4-1 with Price sidelined this season.

In a corresponding move, the Canadiens sent 23-year-old goaltender Charlie Lindgren down to the AHL's Laval Rocket.

The 23-year-old had performed admirably in Price's absence, posting 2.43 goals-against average and .924 save percentage.