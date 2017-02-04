Nicklas Backstrom scored in the third period as the visiting Washington Capitals defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Saturday afternoon in the third and final meeting between both teams this season.

Jay Beagle and Andre Burakovsky also scored for Washington (35-11-6). Braden Holtby stopped 19-of-21 shots. He's now won his last 10 starts.

Alexander Radulov and Max Pacioretty scored for Montreal (30-16-7), while Carey Price made 27 saves.

With the Capitals leading 2-1 and Radulov in the box for hooking, Backstrom scored his 15th of the season at 5:16 of the third period to put the game out of Montreal's reach.

The Canadiens got a goal back two minutes later when Pacioretty scored his team-leading 25th of the year. The Habs captain scored on his own rebound after Beagle blocked his initial shot from the slot but that's as close as the home side would get.

Washington continued its recent dominance over the Canadiens at Bell Centre. The Caps now have at least a point in 14 consecutive road games in Montreal. Their last regulation loss at the Bell Centre was on Jan. 10, 2009.