Vancouver Canucks defenceman Erik Gudbranson has been suspended one game for his hit on Boston Bruins forward Frank Vatrano on Thursday.

Gudbranson hit Vatrano from behind at 6:13 of the first period of the Bruins' 6-3 win.

Gudbranson also received a game misconduct and a fighting major after being challenged by Boston's Tim Schaller following the hit.

The Bruins capitalized on the man advantage, scoring three power-play goals for a 4-1 lead after the first period.