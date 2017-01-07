Markus Granlund had two goals and an assist, Ryan Miller made 44 saves, and the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Calgary Flames 4-2 for their sixth straight victory on Friday night.

Michael Chaput and Loui Eriksson also scored for Vancouver (20-18-3), which has its longest winning streak since December 2013.

Michael Frolik had both goals for Calgary (21-18-2), while Mikael Backlund picked up two assists. Brian Elliott stopped nine shots for the Flames, who host the Canucks in the rematch on Saturday.

The win, despite a season-low 13 shots, pushed Vancouver into the Western Conference's second wild-card spot, a point up on the idle Los Angeles Kings, and marked the first time the Canucks have found themselves in the top-8 since early November. Calgary, meanwhile, sits one point up on Vancouver in the first wild-card position.

After a frantic first period that saw the Canucks lead 2-1 despite getting outplayed, things settled down in the second until Granlund struck on the man advantage. The Vancouver winger worked hard to keep the play alive while sprawled on the ice before eventually getting the puck back and ripping his seventh of the season past Elliott's glove.

The Flames had a great chance moments earlier on a short-handed rush, but Miller stopped Deryk Engelland's effort before Mark Giordano's follow up was waved off for goalie interference.